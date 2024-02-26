Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined the Los Angeles Dodgers just one week after their huge signing of Shohei Ohtani this offseason. Yamamoto inked a 12-year, $325 million deal to become a Dodger. He follows Ohtani and many other great international players before him, coming in with an absolute world of talent, high-level professional experience, and their sights set on MLB.
As baseball, and sports in general, this phenomenon has only become more common and will likely continue. Yamamoto was a legend in Japan for the past six years. But now, he is finally set to make his debut in North American baseball.
But when will he make his anticipated debut? On Monday, it was revealed that Yamamoto will pitch against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, February 28.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Time: 3:05 p.m. EST (12:05 p.m. PST)
TV channel: SNLA| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
On Wednesday, as a part of a full week of spring training games, the Dodgers will face the Texas Rangers. The potential debut of Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the biggest story of the day, unless, of course, his teammate Shohei Ohtani's debut is delayed as well. Ohtani is coming off a (pitching) season-ending UCL injury that only partially derailed another stunning two-way campaign.
Finding a broadcast that isn't on a regional station for any spring training game will be hard. So if you're a fan in Los Angeles or Texas, you won't need any help finding this game live.
If the former 2023 World Baseball Classic teammates make their Dodger debuts on the same day, that game will absolutely end up on MLB Network as a live broadcast or even a rerun. But the pair of Japanese sensations will likely make their MLB regular season debut in Seoul, South Korea.
The Dodgers are opening their season with a two-game international series against the Oakland Athletics. It's only fitting that two of baseball's most exciting non-American stars will share a new beginning on an international field. Roberts has also confirmed that it is extremely likely that Tyler Glasnow and Yamamoto will be the ones to open up the new season for the Dodgers. But in the meantime, we'll still see a peek of what's to come with his spring training games.
Hold onto your hats baseball fans. This is the beginning of a new era.