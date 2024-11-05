The Los Angeles Dodgers defied all the odds and won the 2024 World Series despite the absence of numerous key arms, including Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw, and Tyler Glasnow.

But, it didn't stop the Dodgers from rising to the occasion and taking down the New York Yankees in five games, pulling off an epic comeback in the series clincher.

On Monday, now-free agent Kike Hernandez spoke to reporters at a Raising Cane's event in Alhambra and made it clear — the 2025 Dodgers will be even better than the group who just won the Fall Classic and he'd love to be a part of their success:

“You know, it's hard to not think about it (free agency) about what can happen next year, obviously being a free agent at the time, I wouldn't say I'm unemployed because I'm here working a Raising Cane's event, but yeah man I'd love to be back,” Hernandez said.

“I truly believe we won the World Series a couple of days ago but I believe this team is going to be even better next year with all the pitching reinforcement that's going to come off the IL who will be ready to pitch so it's going to be some very exciting times in LA.”

Kike is a free agent as of Monday evening but he was adamant on re-signing with the Dodgers. After all, he raked in the playoffs and always steps it up a notch in October. Plus, he's a fan favorite. Thousands of supporters showed up to see Hernandez in Alhambra and he even asked the fans to help convince the front office to bring him back.

It is truly remarkable that LA did win it all. Their rotation was depleted all year. Glasnow was the ace and suffered a season-ending injury. Stone was pitching well then went on the shelf. Kershaw also didn't pitch at all in the postseason and is undergoing two surgeries this week. He declined his option on Monday but is expected to be in a Dodgers uniform next year.

In '25, Ohtani will be on the hill again alongside Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, probably Kershaw, and possibly Jack Flaherty or Walker Buehler. The two are both free agents, but the Dodgers did not give Buehler a qualifying offer. He may hit the open market. Both Flaherty and Buehler have expressed an interest in returning to the club.

Also, LA is linked to Blake Snell, who decided to opt out of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. If the Dodgers can stay healthy on the bump in '25, there's no questioning they have all the talent to be the first repeat champs since the 2000 Yankees.