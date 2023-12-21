Therefore, we compiled a list of reasons he deserves a 99 OVR, and reasons he does not.

The latest NBA 2K24 player Ratings Update bumped Joel Embiid into a 98 OVR this week. However, we believe the reigning MVP's play this year merits another look at his player Rating. With amazing performances supported by a solid cast of teammates, Embiid leads a Sixers team hungry for an NBA Championship. Therefore, we compiled a list of reasons he deserves a 99 OVR, and reasons he does not.

Does Joel Embiid Deserve a 99 Overall In NBA 2K24?

Should Joel Embiid continue to play lights out basketball, he deserves a 99 OVR in NBA 2K24.

Firstly, let's compare Embiid to the already 99 OVR superstar, Nikola Jokic. At this point in the Season, Embiid ranks #1 in PPG (35.1). However, Jokic ranks 2nd and 3rd in Rebounds and Assists per game (12.4 and 9.3, respectively. However, Embiid still ranks within the top 25 for Rebounds, Assists, and FT%.

Additionally, Embiid hasn't scored less than 30 points in a game since November 15th (a game in which he scored 20). Now, some might argue how most of it comes from free throws and fouls. But how else do you stop this physical monstrosity? Overall, Embiid's physicality plays to his strength.

And it's not like Embiid just started playing well. Since day one all Sixers fans knew Embiid would be special. With an MVP award, six All-Star nods, and two Scoring Champion awards, Embiid really doesn't have much else to prove. Outside of a ring, he's shown he can do everything needed of him and more.

The fact that he doesn't have a ring shouldn't deter from his accomplishments. Basketball is a team sport, and the Sixers need more talent outside of Embiid and Maxey to achieve greater goals.

Why Joel Embiid doesn't deserve a 99 NBA 2K24 Player Rating

However, we wanted to bring up a few points arguing why he doesn't deserve the rating. Don't worry, the list isn't that long.

Firstly, Embiid can't stay healthy enough to play more than 65-68 games a season. However, we don't think it's possible for a 7-foot, 280 lbs man to stay healthy for 82 games. As a center, he has to run back and forth from the base line, creating more opportunities for injury.

Over the years, Embiid shows a tendency to play well in the Regular Season. However, in the postseason, Embiid and the Sixers aren't just as dangerous. In fact, despite playing more Minutes per game in playoff appearances, Embiid earns less points, assists, rebounds, and steal per games than his regular season counterpart. That said, the size pool between both are far too great to tell if there's a meaningful connection.

Additionally, Embiid really shouldn't be the best player on the team. The only reason he is is because the 76ers have trouble acquiring a generational talent. Sure, Tyrese Maxey is a stud, but the 76ers need a Superstar player to elevate their game to the next level. Just look at the Bucks, who traded for Damian Lillard to make a serious playoff push.

Lastly, Embiid now playing with the third head coach in just seven seasons doesn't help the Sixers at all. We just have to hope Nick Nurse can lead this team to better days.

Regardless, we hope you agree with most of the 2K24 player Ratings. Overall, this update didn't see any crazy changes, other than a massive boost to Coby White's OVR.

