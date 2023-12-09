Shohei Ohtani is a worldwide baseball sensation and may go down as one of the greatest of all time. Does Shohei Ohtani have a girlfriend?

Does Shohei Ohtani have a girlfriend? The answer is unknown, and good luck trying to figure it out.

Ohtani is a two-time unanimous MVP in major league baseball and just signed the biggest contract in pro sports history. On Dec. 9, 2023, Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And Ohtani's net worth was $50 million before signing the deal.

He is one of the most private superstar athletes in sports, trying to keep most of his life out of the public eye. Ohtani said that a team would be left out of his free-agency sweepstakes if they revealed any information about negotiations.

Shohei is a Japanese professional baseball pitcher and designated hitter. Before signing with the Dodgers, he made a name for himself with the Los Angeles Angels. Prior to that, he played in Nippon Professional Baseball for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters from 2013 to 2017, starring as a pitcher and hitter. He had a 42-15 record, 2.52 ERA, and 624 strikeouts. Ohtani batted .296, with 48 home runs and 166 RBIs.

The Fighters posted Ohtani to MLB after the 2017 season, and he elected to sign with the Angels. He started his MLB career by winning the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2019 and 2020, Ohtani was plagued by injury issues. However, he made up for it in 2021 when he put together one of the greatest seasons in professional baseball history.

He became the first player in MLB history to have 10 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases as a hitter, and more than 100 strikeouts as a pitcher in the same season. Ohtani won the American League's MVP Award. He finished runner-up in MVP voting in 2002 before winning unanimously again in 2003. Let's try to dive into Shohei Ohtani's secretive dating history.

Who is Shohei Ohtani's girlfriend?

It seems like Ohtani is currently single. Ohtani was reportedly dating Kamalani Dung, but Dung has now made public a new relationship, eliminating Ohtani from the picture. It was never confirmed that Ohtani and Dung were official, but multiple sources, including Distractify, linked the couple together.

His life is transitioning, so it would make sense if Ohtani is single even though he will be playing in the same area. While we don't know about Ohtani's current love life, let's look at his former relationship.

Who is Kamalani Dung?

A decade to remember 🤍 so thankful and so blessed. Happy New Year 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2UCkmVmYcG — Kamalani Dung (@KAMADUNG) January 1, 2020

Kamalani Dung is an American softball pitcher for the Athletes Unlimited Professional Sports League. She was born in Waianae, Hawaii, on March 4, 1997. She also is a pitcher for the Puerto Rican national softball team.

Dung has been in several international tournaments, increasing her exposure, but her celebrity status began when she was a starting pitcher for Fresno State and California. Puerto Rico selected Dung to the roster for the World Cup of Softball, Pan American Games, and Tokyo American Olympic Qualifier.

Ohtani and Dung reportedly dated for a few years, but the timeline is unknown. It is also unknown when they broke up, but Dung confirmed she had a new partner in June 2022. Dung is now dating Hawaii-based musician Dillon Pakelele, and Dung was in one of his music videos.

Even while dating, their relationship was kept private. Ohtani's quest to keep his personal life out of the public eye has been successful. Nevertheless, that is all we know about Shohei Ohtani's dating history.