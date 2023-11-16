Representatives from Japanese animator organization NAFCA said that SAG-AFTRA could teach them a thing or two about collective action.

With the success of SAG-AFTRA's strike, a Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association (NAFCA) representative wants tips on how to go about fixing the “crumbling” anime industry, according to their interview with Full Frontal.

Animation director Terumi Nishii of Jujutsu Kaisen and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable sat down with the anime and manga website. She was joined by voice actor Ayano Fukumiya who represents NAFCA. Fukumiya said that while it is an organization it isn't a union.

NAFCA: not a union like SAG-AFTRA

“Well, a lot of young people are afraid of fighting. But what we're fighting for is our rights. So first, we need to educate people about history and collective action,” she explained.

“Because if we just start up a union right now, nobody will come. We mustn’t rush and skip the steps,” Fukumiya added.

She said, “The animation industry is crumbling because of the lack of staff.”

“While frustration is piling up – nobody will actually do anything yet,” Nishii continued.

NAFCA was founded on April 27 this year by anime and film staff. These include A-1 Pictures and Aniplex former president Masuo Ueda, Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 chief animation director Masaru Kitao and Yuko Kaida the voice of Spy x Family's Sylvia Sherwood.

The organization's goal is to have enough influence to exert pressure on the Japanese government to improve the employment standards in the animation industry. NAFCA also hopes that it can foster connections, “creating a community and developing links that go just beyond animation.”

This “crumbling” state was highlighted by Nishii's own Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Animator Hokuto Sadamoto posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I've done a job that no one would appreciate, and I'm sure I'll continue to do so.”

He initially posted this under a pseudonym due to his unhappiness with the work. Sadamoto eventually revealed that he was told to do 250 animation cuts – which is an unworkable number. A fair number of staff have said they're going to take a break from the animation industry the moment Jujutsu Kaisen in finished.

Fukumiya highlighted the recently added SAG-AFTRA strike and said, “I wish SAG-AFTRA people would come to Japan and make speeches.”

“There are still actors in Japan who don't know about what's been going on. We're at that level, so first, we need to properly relay that kind of information,” she concluded.