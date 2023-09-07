Fans of American singer and rapper Doja Cat were left deeply concerned after the artist posted an Instagram photo just nine hours ago, showing her wearing a neck brace. The enigmatic post has sparked speculation and worry among her followers, as the rapper has not provided any context for the injury.

In the Instagram post, Doja Cat is seen posing nonchalantly in front of the camera with nothing short of a poker face wearing a neck brace which has led fans confused as she captions the post with “I’m fine my neck is fine.”

The comments show a mix of concern for the artist as well as jests that poke fun with comments like “Doja's carrying the rap industry too hard 🤭,” have shown that perhaps the artist does not actually have any serious medical issues. A few minutes after the post follows another Instagram post where Doja Cat appears unfazed. After this post is followed a few hours later with Instagram stories where she is seen at an event wearing Victoria's Secret as well as promoting the #thetour23.

Doja Cat has been known to post strange and enigmatic posts on her social media platforms but this instance definitely drew a lot of attention considering the high she has been having since her latest release of music. Doja has not yet confirmed nor reassured fans about the post but it's safe to say that the “Paint The Town Red” rapper is doing alright.