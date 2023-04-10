Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Save the Dokaponn Kingdom and marry the princess. Here are the details for Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Dokapon Kingdom Connect Release Date: April 13, 2023 (JP), May 9, 2023 (Worldwide)

Dokapon Kingdom Connect comes out on April 13, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch in Japan. It will also come out worldwide on May 9, 2023.

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Gameplay

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect is a board game with role-playing game elements. It is a remake of the 2007/2008 game Dokapon Kingdom for the PS2. If players are familiar with Mario Party, this game is similar to that, just with RPG elements. First off, the players will decide which of the game modes they want to play in. They can either go through the game’s Story Mode, Normal Mode, or Battle Royale Mode. As the name implies, going through Story Mode has the players going through the game’s story. It is divided into eight chapters, and a prologue. The players will receive their salary at the end of each chapter based on their ranking for the said chapter.

Normal Mode, on the other hand, has players racing to earn the most money after a set amount of time. Once the time limit is up, all players will receive a ranking based on how much money they receive. Those with the most money will be the winner. Finally, there’s Battle Royale Mode, in which players must be the first to accomplish an objective assigned to them.

Now let’s go through the game’s general gameplay. As with usual board games, players will have to spin a wheel, which decides how many spaces the player can move (0-6). Players can freely choose which direction they will go to as long as they have enough moves to do so. Landing on an empty space or on other characters usually starts a battle. However, the player may sometimes encounter a traveler that either lets the player play a minigame, or hire said traveler to harm or steal from other players.

As mentioned above, players regularly take part in battles in this game Battles follow a rock-paper-scissors type of battle, in which players can choose to attack or defend. When attacking, players can use a standard attack move, a magic move (if available), a strike, or a buff. When Defending, players can use a standard defense, a counter, a magical defense (if available), or a surrender option. A standard attack beats counters, counters beat strikes, and defending resists attacks. The magical move and defense counter each other as well. Players must choose wisely when choosing which attack or defense move to do.

Players can pick from three starting jobs, with a total of twelve jobs available to the players. Each of these jobs has its own strengths and weaknesses, so players can try to find the job that fits their playstyle the most

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Story

The game takes place in Dokapon Kingdom, which is under attack by an army of monsters. To counter the rising threat, the king offers his daughter, Penny, to anyone who is able to save the kingdom (and have the most money). You are one of the adventurers who hear this, and you decide to embark on an adventure to free the land.

