Doktor’s Curse to Return to Rainbow Six Siege

Are you ready to conquer the night? The fan-favorite Doktor’s Curse is making a return to Rainbow Six Siege. Read on to find out more about the fan-favorite event coming back to Rainbow Six Siege.

Doktor’s Curse: The Returned event duration: October 13 – November 2

Gameplay

Doktor’s Curse is a limited-time event, returning to Rainbow Six Siege from October 13 to November 2, 2022. In this 5v5 Hide and Seek mode, players can take control of either the Hunters or the Monsters. The objectives of this mode are simple. For the Hunters, the goal is to find the Monsters and take them out of the Doktor’s Castle. On the other hand, the goal of the Monsters is to survive the night by hiding from the Hunters. Each team has its own special conditions. Hunters are only given a Breaching Hammer and a tracking gadget, with each gadget attached to a unique operator skin. As for the Monsters, they cannot attack the Hunters directly, but they can activate traps to help ward them off. They also have a unique ability called Nightstride, which allows them to become invisible and run faster in order to escape the Hunters.

In this version of Doktor’s Curse, new characters will be joining both teams. Oryx will join the hunters in an attempt to eliminate the monstrous threats, while Azami, Nomad, Gridlock, and Thorn join the other monsters in escaping the Hunters.

Additional Content

The Doktor’s Curse Collection is making a return. In addition to the bundles for the characters in the previous event, bundles for Oryx, Azami, Nomad, Thorn, and Gridlock will be added to the collection. There will also be bundles for Pulse, Kaid, and Melusi, as well as three thematic bundles. These bundles will be available for 300 R6 credits each or for 12,500 Renown. Players who have purchased complete bundles from a previous Doktor’s Curse episode will get a corresponding Operator’s Card for free. Lastly, players who log in to the game from now until November 2 can earn a free Doktor’s Curse pack. Those who also complete weekly Ubisoft Connect Challenges can earn an additional three packs.

Rainbow Six Siege is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Ubisoft Store.

