The legendary singer definitely made his day.

A fan of Dolly Parton's who has cancer received a welcome surprise when the iconic singer serenaded him via phone.

LeGrand Gold is diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer, and on his bucket list is to meet Parton, whom he's been a fan his whole life, PEOPLE reports.

Dolly Parton sings to a fan with stage four cancer

The dream came true for him before Christmas when she gave him a phone call.

Over the phone, the legendary singer said, “Well, I'm just happy to know I have a fan that devoted.” She added, “Hey LG, it's Dolly B. I've heard you've been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that.”

She continued with her hit song, I Will Always Love You.

As for how this all happened, Gold explained his condition and what led up to the phone call.

He said to local affiliate KSL, “The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore. They just sent me home and said be with your family.”

He had a bucket list with ten items.

Dolly Parton surprises dying fan by calling him and serenading him to help finish bucket list.

“One of them was ‘meet Dolly Parton,'” he stated. “I thought, ‘Well, it's never going to happen.'” Surprisingly, it did happen, and he could scratch that one off.

As for her singing to him, he said, “She sang me a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I'm immortal now.”

As for how he felt about Dolly Parton doing this, LeGrand Gold stated, “It was really cool. It made me feel good.”