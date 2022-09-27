Dolly Parton’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. Parton is a famous country singer, songwriter, and actress. Some of her famous hits include 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You. She has also earned 10 Grammys, three American Music Awards, and ten Country Music Association Awards. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Dolly Parton’s net worth in 2022.

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $650 million

Dolly Parton’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Dolly Parton was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee. At a young age, Parton already had an interest in music. In fact, when she was nine years old, Parton had already signed with small record label Goldband Records. When she reached 13, Parton already released her first single Puppy Love. With the help of her uncle, Bill Owens, Parton sang in the Cas Walker radio and TV show where she earned $20 a week.

Despite her desire to immediately start her music career, Parton attended Sevier County High School due to her father’s wishes. After graduating high school, however, Parton immediately left home and flew to Nashville to pursue her dreams. Although she eventually made it as the top country singer we know today, the journey wasn’t a walk in the park. According to sources, Parton took on a handful of odd jobs to financially support herself. Some of her jobs included working as a receptionist at a neon sign company, a waitress in a restaurant, and a singer for a TV program.

After meeting Porter Wagoner, Parton was tapped as a replacement for his family show. She would work with The Porter Wagoner show for seven years, as she also composed most of the show’s duets. While working here, Parton earned approximately $60,000 annually.

At age 19, Parton signed with Monument Records. The record label initially branded her as a bubble gum pop singer. However, Parton simply shined brighter as a country singer. As a country singer, Parton’s most notable releases include Dumb Blonde and Something Fishy. She eventually released her debut studio album in 1967 named Hello I’m Dolly.

Parton would go on to perform notable hit songs. Some of which include Please Don’t Stop Loving Me, I Will Always Love You, and Jolene, which hit the number one spot in February 1974. The song, Jolene, would serve as Parton’s breakout single in Parton’s solo career. According to Parton herself, it would also turn out to be the most-recorded by other musical artists.

While Jolene was a hit, another song that had a huge financial return for Parton was I Will Always Love You. Composed by Parton herself, the song caught the attention of major names such as Elvis Presley. However, the manager of Presley, Tom Parker, wanted more than half of the song’s publishing rights which Parton declined. Nevertheless, the song would go on to top the Billboard country charts on numerous occasions.

Aside from topping the charts, I Will Always Love You was re-recorded for the film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Whitney Houston also created her own cover of the song for the film The Bodyguard. Houston’s version would go on to be the best-selling single by a female artist of all time, as Parton earned $10 million in royalties.

With a handful of hit songs released, Parton has earned a lot from royalties as the owner of the writing and publishing rights. In fact, she earns an estimated eight cents per radio play and $2 per album sold. Obviously, this aided in helping to add to Dolly Parton’s net worth in 2022.

While Parton has carved out a decorated musical career, she has also made an impact in terms of acting. In the TV screens, aside from the Porter Wagoner Show, Parton has appeared in Disney’s Hannah Montana, Reba, Lily’s Driftwood Bay, and many more. In the big screens, Parton made waves in Steel Magnolias, Joyful Noise, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone, and 9 to 5. Parton would bag a $2 million paycheck for starring in Rhinestone.

Given how Parton has shined in the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise that she has garnered multiple awards. Parton has won 10 Grammy Awards including Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance for her song in the film, 9 to 5. Alongside her 10 Grammys, Parton has also won three American Music Awards, and ten Country Music Association Awards.

Parton has enjoyed her success as a musical artist and actress. However, she also runs her own theme park, popularly known as Dollywood. The theme park rakes in three million visitors yearly, making it the state’s top tourist attraction. Based on reports, Dollywood also employs around 4,000 workers and generates an economic impact of $1.8 billion.

There’s no doubt that Parton successfully fulfilled her dreams of being a musical artist. With iconic country songs composed and performed by Parton, she is arguably the best country singer we’ve ever witnessed. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Dolly Parton’s net worth in 2022?