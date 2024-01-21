Expendables star Dolph Lundgren touched on the various issues he felt contributed to Expendables 4 ultimate failure in theaters.

While the previous films in the series enjoyed success at the box office in spite of mixed or negative reviews, Expendables 4 was not able to continue this streak and became The Expendables' first financial flop. One person who wasn't surprised by the film's failure, though, was Dolph Lundgren, who said he could tell the fourth Expendables was going to be a disappointment early on.

Lundgren said Expendables 4 had issues starting with its script, which was the first entry in the series where star Sylvester Stallone was not involved in writing it. The former-Ivan Drago told ScreenRant his longtime friend and colleague's involvement guaranteed a certain level of quality that just wasn't there this time around.

“That project had issues from the beginning, and it usually starts with the script, it really didn't really have a good script,” Lundgen said. “I'm not playing the lead, so it's hard for me to weigh in on some of those issues, but I know Stallone wasn't involved, like he usually is. He just played a character in it, and when he's in charge, the quality is going to be pretty good, it doesn't drop below a certain level.”

Lundgren added that the problems only seemed to mount from there as the original director was replaced a month into shooting, the lack of established franchise names in it, and opening the film during the SAG-AFTRA strike when no promotion could be done.

The actor was sure to avoid putting blame on new castmates like Megan Fox and Tony Jaa, who he said did a great job in spite of the issues.

Despite Expendables 4's failure at the box office and no official announcement from Lionsgate, Lundgren indicated that Stallone was already working on the script for Expendables 5. Stallone is also set to head to Europe for the start of Cliffhanger 2's production in the summer of 2024.