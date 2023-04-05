Dolphin, the best emulator for GameCube and Wii games on PC, is coming to Steam via Early Access in Q2 2023. To stay in the loop, you can wishlist Dolphin on its dedicated Steam store page.

The developers expressed their enthusiasm about this latest development, mentioning that it’s the result of several months of hard work. They’re eager to share more details on the features of the Steam version once it launches.

Dolphin Emulator Steam PC Release Date and Details

It’s important to emphasize that the Dolphin emulator itself does not include any games. Players must own legitimate copies of GameCube or Wii games they wish to play with the emulator. Dolphin merely serves as a means to run these legally acquired games in a compatible format, allowing users to launch them directly within the emulator.

Dolphin offers compatibility with modern controllers, 4K resolution support, quick saves, networked multiplayer, and in certain cases, enhanced features like improved frame rates and widescreen display ratios through community-driven hacks and patches. The emulator is entirely open-source and welcomes community mods.

Dolphin has a storied history that spans almost as long as the consoles it emulates. Initially released in 2003, just two years after the GameCube’s debut, its early version faced several challenges. However, Dolphin experienced a resurgence in 2007 as an open-source project, adding Wii support and compatibility with Linux and Mac operating systems. Nowadays, Dolphin is recognized as one of the most reliable emulators in the gaming community.

The upcoming Steam release holds particular significance for Steam Deck users, as it has the potential to further streamline the emulator’s functionality on the portable gaming device. This move highlights Dolphin’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience for fans of GameCube and Wii classics on PC.

There is no concrete release date for the Dolphin emulator just yet, but it’s aiming for a Q2 2023 release.

