2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25.

Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for the first time since 2000. Because of that, some changes might occur in order to improve the Dolphins’ performance on the field. Some starters’ jobs might be on the line, with a strong preseason being key for them.

Here are two current first-stringers for the Miami Dolphins who might lose their starting roles by Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. TE Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki was brought back to Miami under the franchise tag for the 2022 season, keeping the talented tight end from landing with another team in free agency. Just because he’s back on the one-year deal, doesn’t guarantee Gesicki anything, however.

In 2021, the tight end recorded career-highs in receptions with 73 and receiving yards with 780. He also added two touchdowns while also starting nine out of the 17 games of the team.

For 2022, the Dolphins list Gesicki as their TE1 in the team’s first depth chart. He is ahead of Durham Smythe, who started in 12 games last year, totaling 357 receiving yards in 34 catches.

Although McDaniel lists Gesicki as a first-stringer, it would not be a surprise if both players end up splitting the job of the main tight end. Both had solid numbers despite coming off the bench in a significant portion of the team’s games last season.

With the addition of quality offensive pieces in Tyreek Hill and Chase Edmonds, the tight end’s job might lose some importance. The strong rookie season from Jaylen Waddle is also an indicator that Gesicki’s might not be one of Tua Tagovailoa’s main targets in 2022.

While Gesicki doesn’t figure to be at immediate risk of losing his role, if Smythe turns in a strong preseason, things can change quickly, especially with the former playing on a one-year deal.

1. RB Raheem Mostert

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the Dolphins’ early depth charts is that they have two starting running backs. Edmonds, who signed a two-year deal worth $12.6 million, was the expected starter. On the other hand, Raheem Mostert sharing the role as a starter was unexpected.

Mostert, who played five and a half seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, suffered a serious knee injury in 2021. He missed all but one game in the entire season, totaling just 20 rushing yards. In his best year with the 49ers, the running back played all 16 games, carrying for 772 yards and eight touchdowns.

In seven years in the NFL, Mostert has only appeared in 59 games, starting in just nine of them. His career has been largely plagued by injuries, as seemingly every other season the young running back gets sidelined for a significant amount of time. Staying on the field has been a major challenge for Mostert throughout his NFL career, and he’ll have to prove he’s up for the task in 2022 if he wants to hold onto his role as a starter.

With Edmonds arriving, in addition to dual-threat and Miami’s 2021 leading rusher in Myles Gaskin returning, Mostert’s initial first-stringer role might be in jeopardy. This backfield doesn’t figure to be operated by one player, and we’ll like see a committee of running backs in McDaniel’s first year at the helm. Still, if Mostert can’t stay healthy, it won’t be surprising to see him lose his grasp on the starting gig.