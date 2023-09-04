The Miami Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 1. Monday's practice brought injury updates for several key players, including WR Jaylen Waddle, via Adam Beasley. Dolphins that have missed recent practices or have injury questions include Waddle, WR Tyreek Hill, RB De'Von Achane, S Brandon Jones and LT Terron Armstead. All except Armstead practiced Monday, giving head coach Mike McDaniel an idea of who will be available Sunday.

Jaylen Waddle has been nursing some midsection issue. He returned to practice late last week and was a full go on Monday. Waddle will be 100% for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

De'Von Achane, the Dolphins' third-round pick in this year's draft, has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Achane is “on track” to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

Brandon Jones missed the whole preseason with a torn ACL suffered last October. He practiced Monday, but Mike McDaniel wants to take things slow with Jones. “You really have to go day-by-day with guys coming back from injuries, [so] you don’t get ahead of yourself and start pushing them, adhering to like a schedule that you made last week,” McDaniel said. He added that Jones has looked good in the reps he has taken. However, Jones has to return to a real game at some point, and that's a different animal.

Terron Armstead might be the most important Dolphin that needs to get healthy, given QB Tua Tagovailoa's injury history. He suffered a lower leg injury a few weeks ago and is still out of practice. McDaniel said Armstead is “progressing,” but his Week 1 status is still unclear.

Tyreek Hill is healthy, but he missed a couple of practices last week, with the NFL making its final decision to not suspend Hill for an offseason altercation in which he slapped a marina employee. Hill is available for Week 1.