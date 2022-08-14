Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has suffered a torn ACL injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Williams left the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He completed a crucial tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins in what was a designed screen pass. The play ended up being a 5-yard loss. Williams immediately grabbed his left knee following the play, and he wound up being carted off the field.

Williams was set for medical tests to examine the severity of his injury, and in the end, an examination of his knee did reveal a tear.

McDaniel noted on Sunday that Williams’ season-ending ailment is one that hurt the “hearts of the whole team.”

“First and foremost, you hate to see an injury like that for a guy that’s been working as diligently as Trill has,” McDaniel said. “He was an example of a player early on that I could tell, in a healthy way, that he wasn’t totally happy with where he was at in terms of depth.

“You want to talk about an example of a player handling that the right way and transferring that energy to the point where he’s been making plays daily on the ball. … It’s one of the hard things about the profession that I really struggle with when I see that happen to someone. At the same time, I think he’s proven time and time again that things of that nature won’t keep him back over the long haul. The challenge is to make that thing happen for a good reason and come back stronger and better. It’s something that I think hurt the hearts of the whole team, myself included.”

Williams initially signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, but he was cut mere days later after failing a physical. He was then picked up by the Dolphins via waivers and was named to their 53-man roster ahead of last season, although he recorded just 19 total snaps played in the campaign, with 15 coming on special teams.

Overall, Williams was putting forth a strong case to be listed at No. 4 or No. 5 on Miami’s cornerback depth chart, but the team is now expected to rely upon the likes of Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen to fill the roles.

The Dolphins will continue with their preseason schedule next week with a home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.