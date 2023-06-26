While the Miami Dolphins made the playoffs last season, they're looking to go even farther in 2023. The Dolphins have had a busy offseason ensuring upcoming success.

Defensively, the Dolphins made an aggressive trade to land Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams. While there were no huge trades offensively, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to be fully healthy. Tagovailoa is key to Miami's success.

The Dolphins' offense specifically has a chance to be special. While there are questions revolving around running back, the wide receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will look to once again be elite. Still, the Dolphins can afford to make one more move before training camp.

If the Dolphins want to get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa and the offense, they'd sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate.

Brate brings experience

Cameron Brate has been in the NFL since 2014, appearing in 126 games. He might not have the most star potential, but Brate is the receiving tight end Miami desperately needs.

Over his time in the NFL – all of which has come with the Buccaneers – Brate has caught 273 passes for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns. During his time in Tampa Bay, Brate went from being the starter to blocked by players such as OJ Howard and eventually Rob Gronkowski.

But back in 2016, Brate started a career-high 10 games for the Bucs. It was his best season to date with 57 catches for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

While it's hard to imagine Brate returning to his 2016 form, he's still a valuable tight end with the ball in his hands. He would make for a nice compliment to Hill and Waddle, especially in the end zone.

What Dolphins have

Brate becomes an even better fit for Miami considering the tight ends currently on their roster. After losing Mike Gesicki to the New England Patriots, the Dolphins are still looking for a definitive starter.

Durham Smythe might be in line to start since he has been with the team since 2018. However, in all that time, he has caught just 88 passes for 809 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Saubert came over the Dolphins this season after playing for the Denver Broncos the last two years. Like Smythe, he has failed to make an impression with just 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami has plenty more tight ends on their roster including Tanner Conner, Tyler Kroft and Elijah Higgins. But heading into training camp, none of them look like stars.

The Dolphins will eventually need to address TE long-term. However, Brate would give the Dolphins a strong stopgap who could produce immediately.

Tua Time

As the Dolphins enter the 2023 season, all eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa. How he performs, whether good or bad, will be examined under a microscope.

It is imperative for the Dolphins to give Tagovailoa all the tools he needs to succeed. From their strong WR room to their backfield to the offensive line, everything needs to be in sync. Adding Brate would give Tagovailoa a safety blanket who could help move the chains and make a difference in the red zone.

Hill and Waddle will still be Tagovailoa's top two targets. But Brate can still provide an added receiving threat. Rather than just punt the tight end position, the Dolphins can have a TE who at least understands how to succeed at the NFL level.

The Dolphins are looking to get over the hump and prove they're true Super Bowl contenders. There won't be any parades in the streets over Brate's signing, but Tagovailoa would surely be happy to have a new tight end to throw to.