Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a red hot start to the 2023 NFL season. Miami currently sits tied for an NFL-best record at 5-1, and Tagovailoa has helped lead the offense on a torrent pace, setting several NFL records thus far and leading the league in several major statistical categories.

Still, for all of the Dolphins' success so far, they haven't quite been able to silence all of the doubters.

Recently, Colin Cowherd of FS1 spoke on why he doesn't necessarily take the Dolphins seriously as legitimate contenders in 2023.

“As of today, the Dolphins are like a lot of men in Miami, they're leasing a speedboat,” said Cowherd on his show The Herd. “Those are Gucci knockoffs. The watch really isn't gold, it's fake. They call them $40,000 millionaires, and Miami's got a lot of them. Miami is great at bullying bad teams. They have shown no indication they can go to toe to toe with the great teams.”

It's true that the Dolphins haven't necessarily had the strongest of schedules thus far in 2023. The best team they played, the Buffalo Bills on the road, marked their lone loss of the season, in blowout fashion at that.

Still, Miami boasts an impressive array of talent surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, including speedy wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Up next for the Dolphins, they will have a chance to prove Colin Cowherd and their other detractors wrong when they face another difficult road test against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22.