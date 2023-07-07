As Dalvin Cook continues to look for his next team late in NFL free agency, the Miami Dolphins have oftentimes been linked as a potential suitor. If Cook were to seriously consider joining Miami, one of his potential running mates thinks he would be a good fit with the Dolphins.

At fullback, Alec Ingold will be tasked with blocking for Cook or any running back in Miami. The Dolphins already have some solid runners in Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and De'Von Achance. But no matter who is currently in the running back room, Ingold thinks Cook would bring fierce competition to the Dolphins, he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“We've got some dawgs here here, so having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence, man,” Ingold said. “You want as much good quality backs as you can possibly have, especially in our offense when guys can really make something happen with it.”

Even with all their ‘dawgs', Miami ranked 25th in rushing offense, averaging 99.2 yards per game on the ground. Signing Cook would be a surefire way to try and improve their porous run games.

While he was released by the Minnesota Vikings, Dalvin Cook is still a premier running back in the NFL. This past season he ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. Cook has run for 1,000+ yards and 6+ touchdowns the past four years.

The Dolphins will surely explore adding Cook to their offense. While he isn't the head coach or the general manager, Alec Ingold thinks the former Vikings RB is a perfect fit in Miami's offense.