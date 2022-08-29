Dan Orlovsky’s strong take on Tua Tagovaioloa and the Dolphins heading into 2022 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of excitement surrounding their team heading into the 2022 NFL season. After an explosive offseason, they are hoping the moves they made will allow them to make the jump to a playoff contender in the crowded AFC.

In the AFC East, the Dolphins are going to have to fight for every win they can get. The New York Jets should be beatable, but the Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the entire league, and the New England Patriots should prove to be a tough team yet again.

Still, Miami could find a way to make some noise in the AFC East this season. In fact, Dan Orlovsky of ESPN believes that the Dolphins could be a surprise sleeper pick in the East this season to make a deep playoff run, but it’s dependent on one condition. Tua Tagovailoa needs to take a step forward.

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN calls the Miami Dolphins a “sleeper” to win AFC East and/or make an “AFC championship run” if “Tua takes the step forward.” — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 29, 2022

Orlovsky is clearly high on the Dolphins, and his take is a bit interesting. The Bills had a lot go wrong for them in the regular season last year, and still managed to win the division. If things go right for them this time around, it’s hard to see the Dolphins catching them.

But Miami could still sneak into the postseason through a wild card spot and go on a deep playoff run. They certainly have the talent on defense, and with new playmakers on offense, they look very dangerous.

But again, the question remains whether or not Tagovailoa will be able to make the improvements necessary to lead his team to the postseason. If he can, Orlovsky may look like a genius for this take just a few months down the road.