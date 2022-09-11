‘It’s going to be pretty awesome’: Mike McDaniel teases Tua Tagovailoa breakout year ahead of Week 1 vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins’ 2022 season hinges on the performance of Tua Tagovailoa. The team has done many things in order to make life easier for their quarterback. They added Terron Armstead to their offensive line, and traded for Tyreek Hill as their wide receiver of the future. With this talent around him, failure is not an option.

Based on what the coaching staff is saying, though, it seems like Tua Tagovailoa is poised for a breakout year. Ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, Mike McDaniel gave a glowing review of what Tua can bring against the former dynasty. (via Jeff Darlington)

“If Tua does what he has been doing in practice, you’re going to see a special football player. If he does what he’s been doing in practice… it’s going to be pretty awesome.”

I asked Mike McDaniel about Tua last night. He told me it’s time for us to see for ourselves. McDaniel: “If Tua does what he has been doing in practice, you’re going to see a special football player. If he does what he’s been doing in practice… it’s going to be pretty awesome.” — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 11, 2022

Tagovailoa has had his fair share of critics over the last few years. After being hyped as a top quarterback prospect, the Dolphins signal-caller has fallen under the radar a bit. He’s still a pretty good quarterback, but he’s nowhere near the level that fans predicted he could hit in the NFL. That could all change this season, though, depending on how he performs.

The Dolphins will be battling for the AFC East title against a truly formidable opponent: the Buffalo Bills. They are widely considered as the favorites to win it all this season. Before taking on the behemoth, though, Miami will have to conquer the former overlords of their division in the Patriots.