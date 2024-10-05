The 2024 season marks the second straight where Miami Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips had his season ended with a significant injury. He partially tore his ACL during Monday Night Football. To make matters worse, Phillips was fined $16,883 for a low hit against Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Later in that game, Phillips sustained the knee injury that ended his year. His 2023 season ended due to a torn Achilles tendon.

On Thursday, it was revealed the Dolphins signed a player off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad to take Phillips' place, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“With standout pass rusher Jaelan Phillips lost for the season due to a knee injury, the Miami Dolphins are signing LB Tyus Bowser off Seattle’s practice squad and on to their active roster, per source,” Schefter tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bowser spent the first seven years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before being released this offseason.

The rapid unraveling of the Miami Dolphins' season

It wasn't a good omen that Tyreek Hill was detained before their first game, through little fault of his own. Then there was Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion and following roster moves as head coach Mike McDaniel tried to keep a grasp on the team.

On the bright side, WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is expected to play in Week 5, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“On a team that is very motivated to win a football game, I think he’s eager to try to help do that,” McDaniel said.

Beckham sounds excited to get back at it, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“I hate the feeling of walking around this building hurt, and the PUP list means I can't practice with the team, so I can't practice with the team and be on the field,” Beckham said. “So it's just something that I kind of had to follow, not what I wanted to do.

“But for me, it was a selfless act because if I'm not on the PUP list, I'm taking up a roster spot, which means I'm taking someone else's job while I'm not doing anything. It's not really a good feeling to have. So, it was what was best for this team and organization.”

Miami will also have RB Raheem Mostert (chest) back. He played briefly in Week 1, collecting eight touches for 19 yards.

The Dolphins will travel to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots in Week 5 on Sunday, October 6 at 1:00 p.m. EST.