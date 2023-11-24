The Miami Dolphins cruised to victory against the New York Jets on Black Friday, winning 34-13. But, it didn't come without a concerning injury on the defensive side of the ball. Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a non-contact Achilles injury in the fourth quarter, a bad sign that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Dolphins’ LB Jaelan Phillips suffered a non-contact Achilles injury.”

Phillips was ultimately carted off after going down and looked visibly upset. Here's a look at the injury, which appears to be likely a torn Achilles. Brutal:

And guess what? It happened on the turf at MetLife Stadium, the same venue where Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1. The criticism of artificial turf surfaces continues.

It's been a whirlwind of a career for the Dolphins linebacker. While he's managed to stay healthy in the NFL since coming into the league in 2021, he dealt with numerous injury problems in college at UCLA.

RECOMMENDED
An official was spitting blood after a fight between the Dolphins and Jets
Referee spits blood after Jets, Dolphins fight, 2 players ejected

Jack Winter ·

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are in line to play in Week 12
Eagles' A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith in line to play Sunday vs. Bills

Jay Pritchard ·

Dolphins, Jevon Holland, Jets, Tim Boyle, Hail Mary pick-six
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland's Pick-6 has X going into a frenzy

Eva Geitheim ·

Phillips had a sack and four tackles on Friday before the injury. He was in the midst of a fantastic year, registering 5.5 sacks and 29 total tackles. Needless to say, Phillips is an important piece of this Miami pass rush.

On a more positive note, the Dolphins are now 8-3 and sit atop the AFC East. If Phillips does indeed miss the rest of the year, they will need others to step up. Miami is back in action next Sunday against the Washington Commanders. We'll continue to update Phillips' status moving forward.

 