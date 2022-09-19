The Miami Dolphins entered the 2022 season with mixed expectations. Much of the discourse around the team centered around their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. With vastly improved weapons around him, the onus was on Tua to deliver for the team. In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins QB did exactly that.

After going down 35 – 14 at one point, the Dolphins launched a furious comeback behind Tua Tagovailoa’s heroics. Fans were treated to a performance that harkened back to his days in Alabama. His final stat-line was the stuff of legends: 469 yards on 36/50 completion rate, and a whopping six touchdowns to two interceptions.

Fans were surprised with Tua’s incredible game in Week 2. However, his long-time teammate and Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle wasn’t too surprised. Speaking to reporters after the game, Waddle said that he and most of the franchise were not surprised by this development from him. (via Cameron Wolfe)

“It might be new to y’all, but for us & our organization we know what he can do. We’re confident in him.”

“It might be new to y’all, but for us & our organization we know what he can do. We’re confident in him” — Jaylen Waddle on his QB Tua Tagovailoa “They can’t guard this man” — Tyreek Hill on his “Maserati” running mate Tua 🤝🏾 Waddle 🤝🏾 Tyreek. Dolphins dynamic trio @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/YICFhdb6cT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 19, 2022

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were near-unstoppable against the vaunted Ravens defense. The Dolphins wide receiver duo were Tua’s favorite target, with each getting 11 catches in the game. Hill and Waddle also combined for a whopping 361 yards in the game. This is exactly the kind of performance fans were expecting from this team.

The real question, though, is if Tua Tagovailoa can do this consistently for the Dolphins this season. If they want to be a serious part of the Super Bowl conversation, they’ll need to regularly get this kind of production from their quarterback.