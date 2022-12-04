By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are playing in a crucial game out in San Francisco against the 49ers Sunday. During the first half, Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left the game with a leg injury. His return is questionable, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Waddle did not catch any of his four targets before leaving the game.

The Dolphins jumped out in front on the first play of the game. Tua Tagovailoa hit Trent Sherfield on a deep crossing route. Sherfield did the rest for a 75-yard touchdown. But it has mostly been all downhill for Miami since then.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is having a huge game. He has 32 yards rushing, but 70 yards receiving and a touchdown out of the backfield. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been unable to move the football on the ground in the first half. Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert, the former 49ers running backs, have just 13 yards rushing on five attempts. That marks all of the Dolphins rush attempts in the game thus far.

Waddle is not the potentially major injury in this game. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after their opening possession with an ankle injury. He has since been ruled out for the rest of the game. Brock Purdy has since replaced Garoppolo and has surprisingly played well thus far.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa since hitting Sherfield, has really struggled. The Dolphins quarterback has completed just eight of 18 passes as of the writing of this article.

The Dolphins can re-take the AFC East lead with a win, via tie-break over the Buffalo Bills.