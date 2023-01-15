Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return to Sunday’s Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a shoulder injury. Waddle, who dropped a key pass from Skylar Thompson early in the first quarter, went down with a shoulder injury after trying to make another big play later on. He exited the game and the Bills are considering him questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Via Schefter on Twitter:

“Dolphins’ WR Jaylen Waddle has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return today.”

Fortunately, Waddle was able to return before the end of the first half.

With the Dolphins starting their seventh-round rookie in Thompson for the Wild Card clash against the Bills, losing a key weapon in Waddle would be a major blow for the team. Trailing in the first half, Waddle hasn’t made a single catch for the Dolphins. The Miami offense has been stagnant against Buffalo early on, but with Waddle back on the field, hopefully things turn around for the team in the second half.

Miami entered the game as an NFL-record 14-point underdog, the most in Wild Card Round history. Early on, they’ve struggled to get much of anything going offensively, thanks to a pair of drops from Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins amassed just 19 yards of total offense against the Bills in the first quarter. Fortunately, they avoided a serious injury to Jaylen Waddle, who will hopefully find a way to make a contribution during the second half after being held silent across the first 30 minutes of game time.