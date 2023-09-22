The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup with the Denver Broncos, and their top two wide receivers are both on the injury report. However, the latest Jaylen Waddle injury update doesn’t clear him for Sunday, but it does make the star wideout playing more likely.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said WR Jaylen Waddle will practice today though he’s still in the concussion protocol,” NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe tweeted Friday. “McDaniel said he will wait until Waddle clears concussion protocol to determine if he could play Sunday vs. Broncos.”

The NFL’s concussion protocol is a five-step process that starts with concussion symptoms going away and the player participating in aerobic and then football-specific exercise. If Waddle is practicing with the team, that likely means he’s either in step four, club-based non-contact drills training, or step five, full football activity before full clearance.

If Waddle practices and no concussion-related symptoms return, he should be cleared to play by Sunday.

This is huge for the Dolphins, as WR1 Tyreek Hill also popped up on the injury report this week, as well with an ankle problem.

Through two games, Waddle has eight catches for 164 yards, good for second on the squad. Most importantly, the Dolphins are 2-0 heading into Week 3 against the Broncos, and looking to join the San Francisco 49ers as one of the remaining 3-0 teams after this weekend.

The final Jaylen Waddle injury update will likely come out an hour before the team’s 1 p.m. ET game on Sunday when the active/inactive list comes out.