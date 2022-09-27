Joe Burrow speaks out on Tua Tagovailoa’s hot start to 2022 season

When the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals face off on Thursday, it will feature two of the most prominent young quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

Burrow and Tagovailoa have a long history with each other, dating back to college. The two faced off twice, once in 2018 and again in 2019. Back then, Joe Burrow was rising to stardom at LSU and Tua Tagovailoa was becoming yet another great Alabama quarterback.

Now the two are set on their NFL journeys. But this will be the first time that they have played at this level.

Burrow and Tagovailoa were both taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. The Bengals took Burrow with the first overall pick. The Dolphins then turned around and selected Tagovailoa with the sixth overall pick.

Ahead of their matchup, Burrow took the time to speak on Tagovailoa’s recent success. He stated, “He’s playing well. It’s exciting to see. All the quarterbacks in our draft class have been playing well and that’s always exciting to see. The more talent the better.”

Through the first three games, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense have looked elite. They are currently just one of two remaining undefeated teams, and Tagovailoa has been leading the charge.

At the moment, Tagovailoa is second in the NFL in passing yards with 925. He is also third in passing touchdowns with eight.

On the other side, Burrow and the Bengals have struggled at times. They currently sit at 1-2. Burrow has thrown for 812 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The matchup will be full of stars on both teams. But none will be under more attention than the two quarterbacks facing off.