Alabama Football safety Jordan Battle said he met with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Chat Sports on-air host Will Scott.

“That’s the home team,” Battle said. “I would love to go home.

“A lot of people will have to get the ‘nos’ if I go down there. I know people are going to want tickets to the games. I’ll have to learn how to say ‘no.'”

A former four-star safety out of St. Thomas Aquinas high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Battle committed to the Crimson Tide over a

laundry list of Division 1 offers in 2019. He committed to Alabama over Miami, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and Oregon, among others, when he enrolled to play with a Crimson Tide team that made it to the College Football National Championship just a few months before.

Battle initially committed to the Buckeyes before flipping his commitment to Alabama months later.

Jordan Battle’s dad grew up a Miami Hurricanes fan, he told the media before a 2021 matchup against the Hurricanes. He also paid his respects to the Miami Hurricanes earlier that month.

“It’s the same feeling for every game,” Battle said. “But being out of Miami, it’s gonna be a great experience. My hometown team. It’s gonna be a great game, and a great one for the fans as well.”

The Dolphins stood out as one of the top landing spots for USC Football sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams should he decide to enter the 2024 NFL draft, wrote People Magazine Senior Reporter Lanae Brody in a Wednesday article.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams said. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins.

“I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”