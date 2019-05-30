Dolphins’ Josh Rosen tries to emulate Tom Brady at the line of scrimmage

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen now finds himself competing in the AFC East after departing from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. He will now be looking to emulate the division’s best quarterback in New England Patriots star Tom Brady.

Rosen will soon find himself competing with Brady in the seasons to come. For now, he is hoping to follow in his footsteps, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

“You see Tom at the line of scrimmage — Brady — and he’s orchestrating traffic,” Rosen said. “He’s doing everything super fluidly because he’s been in the offense for so many years. You can only hope to get somewhere close to that fluidity. This offense puts a lot on the quarterback, and I enjoy that.”

It is encouraging to see that Rosen is doing what he can to model his game after arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

He has endured his fair share of struggles early on following a tumultuous tenure in Arizona. The 22-year-old is hoping that the fresh opportunity in Miami could be just what he needs.

Of course, Rosen is hardly the first quarterback to try an emulate Brady and it is safe to say he will not be the last. Many promising gunslingers have attempted to mimic every aspect of his game, however, very few have actually been successful. The second-year quarterback will be looking to become part of the select few in the near future.

The Dolphins have presumably brought Rosen in to be their franchise quarterback. Regardless, they have indicated that they will take their time with his development after bringing in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason as well.

While Fitzpatrick is slated to being the season as the starter, it is clear that Rosen will be raring to go at any moment.