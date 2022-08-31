Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed

Tragedy hit the Miami Dolphins organization on Saturday as long-time executive Jason Jenkins passed away at just 47 years old. It’s now been revealed why exactly he died.

Via Steve Wych, it came from natural causes:

“Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins passed away due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner. A blood clot traveled from his leg to his heart, unexpectedly ending his life Saturday at 47. Jenkins had a history of thrombosis. A tragic loss.”

Very sad. Jason Jenkins was loved by everyone within the Dolphins franchise and leaves behind his wife and three children. Jenkins began working for Miami way back in 2009 and was essentially the right-hand man to owner Stephen Ross. He had this to say after the news surfaced:

“I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family.” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was also on had and though his tenure with the team has only been seven months, he could be seen fighting tears while speaking on the loss of Jenkins. Jason Jenkins is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their three children Liya, Aiden and Sloane.”

Rest in peace and our hearts go out to the family in this difficult time. His legacy will live on.