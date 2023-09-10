The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their first game of the season. On Sunday, they'll face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. However, there's some news that might affect their game plan. It looks like they won't have one of their important offensive players, De’Von Achane.

De’Von Achane is a rookie who was chosen in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft from Texas A&M. He is promising, but it seems he won't play in the first game of the season. He's been practicing well from Wednesday to Friday, but he hurt his shoulder during a game against the Houston Texans last August 19. Because of this injury, the Dolphins have decided not to let him play in Week 1. As such, Achane will have to wait for another week to make his NFL debut.

Just mentioned on @NFLGameDay: #Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane is expected to be inactive today against the #Chargers. The third-round pick from Texas A&M missed time in camp with a shoulder injury and has some rust. Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed will carry the load. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2023

With De’Von Achane not able to play in the first game, the Dolphins will rely on other running backs. Raheem Mostert will be the starting running back, and Salvon Ahmed will be the main backup. Ahmed has been practicing well and is ready to step in if needed. However, there's a small concern because Ahmed has been dealing with an injury of his own. This might limit the number of plays he can be a part of.

So, as the Dolphins get ready for their first game, they'll be missing De’Von Achane but will have Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed as their main running backs.

Now, let's talk a bit more about De’Von Achane's injury. He hurt his shoulder during a game against the Houston Texans in the preseason. Since then, he has not been able to practice as much as he would have liked. He's been limited in his practice sessions because of his shoulder injury.

The Dolphins, like all NFL teams, want to make sure their players are in the best shape possible before they put them on the field. They don't want to risk making an injury worse by letting a player play too soon. That's why they've decided to hold off on De’Von Achane's NFL debut for at least one more week. They want to give his shoulder more time to heal and make sure he's fully ready to play without any restrictions.

So, yes, it's disappointing for Achane and his fans that he won't be playing in the first game. Still, it's also a smart decision by the Dolphins to prioritize his long-term health.

As for Achane, he'll have to be patient and focus on his recovery. Injuries can be frustrating for athletes, especially when they want to be out on the field helping their team. But it's crucial to give the body the time it needs to heal properly.

The Dolphins faced the Chargers also in 2022, losing 23-17, on the road in Week 14.