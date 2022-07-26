Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa another weapon alongside Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins drastically upgraded their receiving core with the addition of Tyreek Hill earlier in the offseason. Now the team is looking to add receiving depth, and they accomplished that goal with their most recent addition. According to Mike McCartney, Mohamed Sanu is singing with Miami.

Sanu is a 32-year old wide out who has been in the NFL since 2012. He broke into the league with the Bengals and spent 4 seasons in Cincinnati. He has since played for the Falcons, Patriots, Lions, and 49ers. He spent part of 2020 and all of 2021 in San Francisco. Last season With the 49ers, Sanu reeled in 15 catches over 8 games.

However, the Dolphins could plan to utilize Mohamed Sanu in a more reoccurring role. Although he isn’t the player he once was, his experience alone is valuable. It was just a few years ago that Sanu tallied 59 receptions and and 520 yards to go along with 2 touchdowns. Those numbers came in 2019, when he split time between the Falcons and Patriots.

So he isn’t far removed from being an important part of an offense.

The other reason Dolphins fans should be excited is because of their quarterback. Tyreek Hill has not been shy about calling Tua Tagovailoa the ‘most accurate’ QB in the league. But he is still developing as a young NFL QB. So adding a veteran like Sanu will only enhance his growth.

The Dolphins have a legitimate chance of contending this season. Miami could surprise the NFL world with a deep playoff run this year.