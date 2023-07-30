The Miami Dolphins have made a key roster move to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by removing offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn off the PUP list for training camp.

The Dolphins also signed cornerback Eli Apple, perhaps in response to losing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a knee injury earlier in training camp.

Wynn started 40 games over four seasons for the New England Patriots, who selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Wynn missed his rookie season due to a torn Achilles injury and has struggled to consistently stay on the field in his young career. Wynn was placed on the PUP list for the start of training camp due to an injury he suffered on his own working out.

The 27-year-old tackle was signed to the Dolphins roster this offseason on a one-year contract and should provide a solid presence on the line for Miami. Wynn struggled in 2022 moving over to right tackle, but had previously been one of the better run-blocking and pass-protecting left tackles in the league for the Patriots.

Wynn, 27, is expected to push for the starting right tackle job in Miami, where he'll protect lefty quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blindside. Terron Armstead is expected to stay at left tackle.

Miami's offensive line was tied for 10th in the NFL in least sacks allowed last season, with Armstead, center Connor Williams and guard Robert Hunt all grading out very well, according to Pro Football Focus.

Isaiah Wynn's addition should help further solidify the Dolphins' offensive line if he can avoid injury. Protecting Tagovailoa, who suffered two concussions last season and missed multiple games, appears to be a clear priority for the Dolphins moving forward.