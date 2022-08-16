Dolphins make major Adam Shaheen move after nixed Texans trade over failed physical

Tight end Adam Shaheen was supposed to be shipped by the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans but that transaction got called off after he failed a physical. But Shaheen won’t be able to see action on the field with the Dolphins either in the coming 2022 NFL season after Miami put him on the injured reserve because of his problematic knee.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

“The #Dolphins have placed TE Adam Shaheen on season-ending injury reserve, ending a few day long saga that included them trying to trade him only to have him fail the physical.”

Adam Shaheen has been with the Dolphins since 2020 when he was traded to Miami by the Chicago Bears for a 2021 sixth-round pick. At that time, he still had a year left on a four-year deal that he signed with the Bears in 2017 worth $5.91 million. The Dolphins would later ink him to a two-year deal amounting to $4.85 million, one that is about to expire by the end of the 2022 NFL season. Miami was looking to trade him to a tight end-needy Texans in part because of that expiring contract.

The Dolphins also still have Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, who both got featured in significantly more snaps in 2021 than Adam Shaheen. Gesicki led all Dolphins tight ends that season with a 71.75 percent snap share, while Smythe saw the field 62.05 percent of the time. Shaheen, meanwhile, only played in 32.24 percent of total offensive snaps.

In five seasons so far in the NFL, Shaheen has 5090 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 50 catches and 71 targets.