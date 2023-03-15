A day after bringing back Raheem Mostert on a two-year deal, the Miami Dolphins are re-signing another running back in Myles Gaskin.

Gaskin will return to Miami on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins also inked Jeff Wilson Jr. to a two-year deal on Tuesday, making it a running back reunion of sorts in South Beach.

After playing every game in 2021 and starting 10 of them for Miami, Gaskin struggled to stay on the field last season. He had just 10 rushing attempts across four games as he was plagued by injury and a flooded running back room.

Mostert took over the starting reins from Gaskin and led the way with 891 rushing yards in 16 games. Chase Edmonds joined from the Arizona Cardinals prior to last season but never established himself and was subsequently included in the package that landed Miami Bradley Chubb. On the same day, the Dolphins traded for Wilson Jr.

Miami struggled mightily in the run game in 2022. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had fewer rushing attempts last season, and the Dolphins ranked 25th in rushing yards.

With those sort of numbers, it may come as a bit of a surprise that Miami would choose to retain all three backs. However, the Dolphins did average 109 rushing yards per game in nine games after adding Wilson Jr.

Myles Gaskin will most likely enter camp as RB3 on the depth chart, but he will at least get a shot at getting healthy and carving out some carries for a playoff-caliber team.