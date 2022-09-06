Dolphins release emotional Jason Jenkins tribute video that will leave you in tears

A week after the shocking passing of Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President Jason Jenkins, the team released a tear-jerking tribute video to honor their late exec and remember the massive contributions he made to the franchise and their community.

On social media, the Dolphins shared the video with the caption: “To unite people and bring people together. That is what Jason Jenkins did every single day.” The minute-long clip showed Jenkins actively engaging and participating in their community events as they try to reach out to fans and make a positive impact to their supporters.

To unite people and bring people together. That is what Jason Jenkins did every single day. pic.twitter.com/iLRdjRETP6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 5, 2022

Jason Jenkins passed away at the age of 47. According to reports, he died of natural causes. Steve Wyche of NFL Network shared that according to the medical examiner, “a blood clot traveled from his leg to his heart, unexpectedly ending his life Saturday.”

After news of his shocking death surfaced, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross shared his sadness as he honored and paid his respects to a man who has made a lasting impact to the organization. He called Jenkins a “friend” and a “generous soul” who was an icon to Miami.

“I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family.” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was also on hand and though his tenure with the team has only been seven months, he could be seen fighting tears while speaking on the loss of Jenkins. Jason Jenkins is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their three children Liya, Aiden and Sloane,” Ross said.

Jenkins may be gone, but it is clear the Dolphins are ready to do everything they can to continue the work he has started and keep his legacy alive.