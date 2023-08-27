The Miami Dolphins are signing defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million overall and $20 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old Sieler is coming off the best season of his career. He played in all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2022, racking up a career-high 70 tackles (41 solo) and matching a career-high mark with 3.5 sacks. He also racked up 3.5 sacks with Miami in 2020.

Sieler has been with the Dolphins for three-plus years after starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens, who took him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Sieler played sparingly as a rookie and then again saw little action in 2019 before getting waived.

Miami scooped up Sieler off waivers, and he has since turned himself into a key player on the defensive line. This is the second three-year contract extension he has earned with the club.

Sieler and the Dolphins' defense are looking to make some improvements in 2023 to help match up with their explosive offense. Miami was mediocre at best on the defensive side of the football last season, allowing over 23 points per game. The Dolphins started the 2022 season 8-3 before stumbling to a 9-8 mark and losing in the Wild Card Round in a 34-31 thriller against the Buffalo Bills without Tua Tagovailoa. Sieler actually scored a touchdown in that game on a scoop and score off a Josh Allen fumble.

The expectations are high in Miami as this franchise looks to win its first playoff game since the 2000 season. Zach Sieler isn't close to being one of the flashiest names on this Dolphins roster, but he's an important player who just got taken care of with this new deal and will be looking to help this team become a Super Bowl contender.