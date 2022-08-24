Dolphins working out former rival who won 2 Super Bowls with Patriots

The Miami Dolphins could be turning to a former rival to help strengthen their defense.

Per Tom Pelissero, the team is working out former New England Patriots linebacker Trey Flowers, who was let go by the Detroit Lions in March:

The #Dolphins are working out veteran OLB Trey Flowers, sources tell @RapSheet and me. A two-time Super Bowl champ with the #Patriots, Flowers was released by the #Lions in March. He just turned 29. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2022

Flowers spent the last three seasons in Detroit after he followed the lead of ex-Patriots coach, Matt Patricia. Flowers wreaked havoc on the Dolphins for many years in the AFC East, winning two Super Bowls with New England. This is his first tryout with any team since the Lions decided to cut ties.

Injuries certainly played a part in their decision. Flowers suited up for just seven games combined in 2020 and 2021. Despite his struggles in Mo-Town, the 29-year-old played massive part in the Pats making three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. His best season came in 2017, registering 62 tackles, 25 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.

The Dolphins already have quite a bit of depth at the edge rusher position, with Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram with the team for the foreseeable future. 2021 first-rounder Jaelan Phillips is also under contract for awhile. That being said, the possibility of Miami signing Flowers would likely be to add more depth.

It could potentially be a nice move for the Dolphins considering how good he’s been in the past. It remains to be seen if he can find that previous form, but Flowers is still relatively young. A fresh start elsewhere could be the answer for him. With a little luck, he’ll line up against his former team, the Patriots, in 2022.