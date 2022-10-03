Dolphins work out trio of QBs with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined indefinitely

Tua Tagovailoa will not be available for the Miami Dolphins when they face off against the New York Jets in Week 5. This was the obvious path for the young quarterback after suffering a highly controversial head injury in Miami’s Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

At this point, the Dolphins are doing what they can to keep their bases covered. With their starting quarterback currently unavailable, Miami has reportedly worked out no less than three QBs from free agency. This comes via league insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined indefinitely, the #Dolphins worked out QBs Ben DiNucci, Jake Fromm and Reid Sinnett, per the wire. They signed Sinnett to the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

Reid Sinnett, a former San Diego standout, is a familiar face for the Dolphins. He has been in and out of the practice squad over the past couple of years, but he has been unable to carve out a spot for himself on the roster. Tua Tagovailoa’s current injury, however, provides the 25-year-old backup quarterback with yet another chance.

Ben DiNucci, on the other hand, played three games for the Dallas Cowboys back in 2020. He has been unable to make his return to the NFL since that season, though. Similarly, Jake Fromm has been without game action since he suited up three times for the New York Giants in 2021.

As for Tagovailoa, it remains unclear when the Alabama alumni will be able to return to the field. The Dolphins are obviously going to be cautious with their star QB as he continues to be the subject of controversy around the league.