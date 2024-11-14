As the Miami Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, there have been some other news circulating outside of the franchise, like former player DeShon Elliot saying that the team is “soft as f***.” While the Dolphins are coming off their win over the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Mike McDaniel would be asked about the comments from the defensive back who played under him in 2023.

There is no doubt that Elliot's comments went viral on social media, especially in the Miami space, where people now question the toughness of the team. However, McDaniel would respond during his press conference by saying his focus is on the current group and ended his statement by calling it a “cool podcast.”

“I am supremely only concerned with the 2024 Dolphins,” McDaniel said via the team's transcripts. “I think that every team’s ability to be mentally tough in the NFL season is definitely tried, and I think case in point some of the stuff that we’ve been going through, I think our team played a tough fought game the last three weeks and ended up finding a way to win this past week, I think that’s not the easiest thing to do and I’m just worried about this year’s team. You said on a podcast? Cool podcast.”

Expand Tweet

DeShon Elliot puts Dolphins on blast

Even with the Dolphins making some moves, they would not re-sign Elliot as he went to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Why he said his original comments spanned from his appearance on Marlon Humphrey's podcast where he was asked about facing the Baltimore Ravens, saying he's excited since the last time he did, he was on a team that was “soft as f***.”

“There were some guys who were tough, but the majority of the [Dolphins] were not mentally tough individuals,” Elliott said. “So to be on a [Steelers] team with a full team of mentally tough guys going against a mentally tough team … this is going to be fun.”

Expand Tweet

McDaniel would not be the only Dolphins figure to respond, as so did cornerback Kader Kohu, who called out his former teammate, according to Penn Live, saying he “got no respect for it.”

“He’s not here for a reason, obviously,” Kohu said. “I don’t know why he would go on a podcast and say anything crazy like that. If that’s how he feels, that’s how he feels. He could have went on the podcast and said what he wanted to say without trying to throw shots at us. I feel like, when he leaves the Steelers and goes to another team, he’ll probably do the same thing. I got no respect for it, I didn’t think DeShon was the toughest guy.”

Miami looks to win two straight versus the Raiders on Sunday.