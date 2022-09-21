Mike McDaniel flatters Josh Allen with bold take ahead of Bills showdown

The Miami Dolphins face an extremely tall task this weekend as they take on the high-flying Buffalo Bills. Both teams are unbeaten so far but that will change by the end of Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel hit star QB, Josh Allen, with the ultimate praise, claiming he could be the best signal-caller in the league.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques:

“We’ve all been witnesses to him becoming one of the best players in the NFL — you could easily make the argument that he’s the best.”

McDaniel said Josh Allen had a “stigma” about his accuracy that he’s improved every year since his time at Wyoming “We’ve all been witnesses to him becoming one of the best players in the NFL — you could easily make the argument that he’s the best.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 21, 2022

That might seem like a bold take from McDaniel, but it’s not totally out in left field. Allen has been absolutely dominating early on, completing 75.4% of his passes for 614 yards and seven touchdowns in just two games. He’s also done damage with his legs, rushing for 66 yards on 11 carries. Mike McDaniel knows exactly what Allen is capable of and is aware that Sunday is going to be a very difficult contest with Buffalo’s offense firing on all cylinders.

The Bills are a Super Bowl favorite for a reason. That being said, the Dolphins aren’t any pushover, either. They just overcame a 21-point deficit to beat a very good Baltimore Ravens team. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill form arguably the best wide receiver duo in the sport right now and Tua Tagovailoa is balling out as well.

This Week 3 meeting will be very entertaining. Mike McDaniel is low-key going to be admiring just how special Josh Allen is though, a player he’s seen grow over the last few years.