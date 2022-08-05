There was once a time when “Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins” was a popular train of thought. During the start of the offseason, it was revealed that the former Patriots quarterback wanted to join his former AFC East rivals. These talks were reignited in 2021, after Brady had joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was fair to wonder, then, how did Tua Tagovailoa feel about this whole Tom Brady-Dolphins saga. After all, the QB is projected to be the team’s quarterback to the future. Tua may have felt disrespected about his team looking for an upgrade at their position. However, according to new coach Mike McDaniel, that wasn’t the case. (via Joe Schad)

McDaniel further elaborated on the Dolphins quarterback’s thought process. (via Hal Habib)

“If you’re a starting quarterback in the National Football League and you don’t think there’s competition always, that’s not the way to look at it.”

McDaniel, on if team's interest in Tom Brady motivated Tua Tagovailoa: "If you're a starting quarterback in the National Football League and you don't think there's competition always, that's not the way to look at it." — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) August 5, 2022

Unless you’re at the absolute top of your position in the NFL, your status with the team will always be in question. Tua just hasn’t proven quite yet that he’s able to lead his team to the top of the league in the last three years. It makes sense for the Dolphins to try to pursue the greatest QB of all time when he’s available. One would be a fool to not inquire about Brady’s availability, much less have serious talks about acquiring the star.

What’s done is done, though. The Dolphins are now all-in on Tua for next season, bringing in guys like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead to bolster their offense. If all goes right for them… they could make serious noise in a stacked AFC.