Mike McDaniel hints at Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson’s Week 9 status for Dolphins after trade deadline

The Miami Dolphins made some big moves at the trade deadline to help them go on a playoff run. Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson are heading to South Beach. Head coach Mike McDaniel dropped a big hint that the new Dolphins will make their team debut together in Week 9 but not much beyond that.

“They’ll play. Now, how much? That’s to be determined,” McDaniel said, according to Dan Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The Dolphins will face the Chicago Bears (who also made some moves by trading Roquan Smith and acquiring Chase Claypool) at Soldier Field in Week 9.

Wilson will step in for Chase Edmonds, who was traded in the Chubb deal, and reunite with McDaniel. He has 559 yards from scrimmage in eight games this season and will team up with another former San Francisco 49ers running back, Raheem Mostert.

Chubb brings some much-needed pressure in the pass rush and helps the Dolphins follow an odd, probably coincidental blueprint that has allowed teams to reach Super Bowl. They sent a big package to the Denver Broncos to land Chubb, who is top 20 in sacks with 5.5 so far this season.

The Dolphins are making it clear that they are tired of missing the playoffs. They now have tons of talent all over the roster and are eager to show that they can be a winning team again. With matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers still to come, as well as the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, Miami will look to get its new players ready to contribute.