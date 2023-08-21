Injury obviously befall every NFL team, but the Miami Dolphins have had an especially trying training camp and preseason. They have been without defensive star Jalen Ramsey nearly the whole way and have suffered other setbacks as well. Though, head coach Mike McDaniel had some good news to deliver regarding the team's most recent scare.

“Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) week-to-week but avoided a severe injury after having DL fall on him, per Mike McDaniel,” NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Monday. While the rookie may be sidelined for a bit, fans should be emitting a harmonious sigh of relief after this latest update.



Achane suffered the shoulder injury in Thursday's 28-3 preseason win over the Houston Texans. Many were anticipating the worst, but the MRI gives him hope of making his NFL regular season debut Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers. The 21-year-old tallied 27 rushing yards on six carries before leaving the game.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

He has work to do in order to ascend to the top spot on Miami's depth chart, but neither Raheem Mostert nor Jeff Wilson Jr. figure to run away with the running back responsibilities. The No. 84 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is looking to build off his breakthrough season with Texas A&M last year. He ran for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns (5.6 per carry) while also totaling 36 receptions and another three scores. Achane earned a First-Team All-SEC selection for his efforts.

The former Aggies star could use as much practice and preseason reps as possible, so hopefully he clears all the necessary medical hurdles in the coming days. The Dolphins could use his explosiveness and as many healthy bodies as they can muster.