Mike McDaniel reveals the grimiest difference between life as head coach vs. assistant

Mike McDaniel coached the Miami Dolphins to victory in his first-ever game as a head coach. His squad took down the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots 20-7 to open the season.

McDaniel, who spent the last 11 seasons in various assistant coach roles for four different teams, clued everyone into one key difference between being an assistant coach and a head coach. He said that it’s easier to get away with not showering as an assistant.

Mike McDaniel says, as an assistant coach, he used to be able to make it from Sunday to Wednesday without showering. He can't do that as a head coach. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 14, 2022

It suffices to say that McDaniel had a way easier time laying low as an assistant coach than a head coach, a position that requires talking with the media often. It was a little too much information but it at least shows that McDaniel is taking the job seriously.

McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, the ultimate Belichick kryptonite, had a solid time moving the ball down the field against the Patriots. The Dolphins’ offense posted 38.38 yards per drive, one of the top marks in the league, though they only got 13 points out of it. The defense helped out big time with a fumble-recovery touchdown and a dominant performance against Mac Jones and company.

The Dolphins are hoping that McDaniel can turn the offense into a great unit with Tagaovailoa and numerous strong weapons around him, namely Tyreek Hill. He seems to have plenty of confidence in his young quarterback and it will likely only grow as he generates more chemistry with Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the loaded Miami offense.

Mike McDaniel’s next test as an NFL head coach will be against the Baltimore Ravens.