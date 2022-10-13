Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead get mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Dolphins’ Week 6 clash vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins head into their Week 6 home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with several injury concerns. Among them, Raheem Mostert (knee) and Terron Armstead (toe) each are nursing nagging injuries.

Days removed from tallying a season-high 113 rushing yards in the Dolphins’ Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, Mostert did not take part in practice on Wednesday due to a knee ailment. At the least, he was able to return to practice on Thursday.

Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville did note during a press conference on Thursday that as it stands, he expects Mostert to play in Week 6.

On the other hand, it is still up in the air as to whether Armstead will earn the green light to feature in Week 6. He has been dealing with a toe injury for much of the season, as he has not been a full participant in practice since the team’s final two sessions ahead of its Week 2 road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Armstead, who recently met with specialists for his injury, was an early exit in the Dolphins’ road defeat to the Jets. When it comes to his status for Week 6, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did note on Wednesday that he will need “the whole week” to come to a resolution on this matter.

In the case that Armstead ends up being ruled out for Week 6, Brandon Shell, who filled in for the veteran offensive lineman, could then be in line to start at left tackle against Minnesota.

The Dolphins head into Week 6 with an aim at snapping their two-game losing streak.