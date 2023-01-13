The Miami Dolphins have officially ruled out Raheem Mostert from their upcoming AFC wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Friday.

Mostert came away from the Dolphins’ home win over the New York Jets in Week 18 with a thumb injury. He suffered the ailment during the second half, and the team later ruled him out for the remainder of the divisional clash. He finished with 71 rushing yards during his time on the field in the contest.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel noted a day after the game that Mostert sustained a “significant break of his thumb,” and that the versatile running back’s injury was deemed a “serious” one.

The Dolphins opted to take the conservative route with Mostert by sidelining him from each of their three practice sessions this week, which played into their decision to rule him out for the AFC wild-card round.

The Dolphins are now slated to call upon Jeff Wilson Jr. to lead their ground game against the Bills. Since being acquired by Miami ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Wilson has played in eight games with the AFC East side, where he has recorded 486 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.

Even as Miami will be without Mostert on Sunday, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith still has much confidence in the team’s running backs group ahead of the contest.

“I think that we feel very confident with the way the group has responded overall,” Smith said during a press conference on Thursday. “I think that with what we do, trying to build consistency within our system with running our core concepts and allowing everyone to really get an understanding of what the play’s intent is, what are the stress points of the play or what are the critical factors of the play. So ultimately, the running backs room overall has a good understanding of what we’re trying to do.

“I don’t think that we necessarily are having to tailor; I think more of it’s just it’s a great opportunity for the next guys in the room to show what they can do in the situation when their number is called.”

The Dolphins are looking to pick up a playoff win for the first time since the 2000 season.