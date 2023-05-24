Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Dolphins fans will love Devon Achane’s player comparison to himself.

The Dolphins’ rookie running back attended the 2023 NFLPA rookie premiere over the weekend, during which he was asked about all kinds of stuff, from his conversations with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to possibly racing his teammates Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert.

Two of the questions that come up, however, were about the running backs he admired the most growing up and his current player comparison in the NFL. Achane didn’t hesitate comparing himself to Christian McCaffrey, who was also one of his inspirations in the game.

“At first, it was Landanian Tomlinson. Then it was Reggie Bush. And now it’s Christian McCaffrey,” Achane said on his favorite running backs in the NFL, via Josh Houtz of Fins District. When asked about the player he compares to the most, he quickly answered, “McCaffrey.”

here's an exclusive interview with @miamidolphins RB de'Von achane from the 2023 NFLPA rookie premiere. #finsup //CREDIT: fins.district on IG// /spoiler alert: he compares himself to CMC 👀👀/ pic.twitter.com/FPD1QNGgYh — josh houtz (@houtz) May 23, 2023

Dolphins fans have yet to see how Devon Achane will perform in his first year in Miami after the team selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. However, they will certainly like the confidence he’s showing right from the start.

Christian McCaffrey is the best example of how a modern running back should be. When other RBs in the league continue to lose value, CMC continues to evolve and transform himself into a potent offensive piece. Not only can he run the ball, but he can also serve as a receiver and a decoy.

If Achane can show skills similar to McCaffrey, then the Dolphins could definitely become more dangerous. The young RB did show in his collegiate stint that he can both run and catch the ball–recording eight touchdowns and 1106 rushing yards, as well as three TDs on 196 receiving yards–so hopefully he can do the same in Miami.