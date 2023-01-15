The Miami Dolphins could be down another playmaker. Backup running back Salvon Ahmed left his team’s playoff game against the Buffalo in the second quarter with a potential head injury and is currently questionable to return.

Ahmed took a hard hit from Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds while attempting to haul in a catch near the sideline with several minutes left in the first half. He rose to his feet slowly after hitting the turf, walking gingerly to Miami’s sideline.

This hit by Tremaine Edmunds on Salvon Ahmed 🫣pic.twitter.com/Jq5CJwDN7R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

Ahmed played in 12 games for Miami during the regular season, seeing most of his snaps on special teams. He had 12 rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown, plus one catch for eight yards while backing up Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins, already starting rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, are also down Mostert against the Bills, as a result leaning more heavily on Wilson and Ahmed.

An undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Washington, Ahmed signed with Miami shortly before kickoff of his rookie campaign after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers. He was a semi-regular contributor offensively his first two seasons, totaling 99 carries for 478 yards and three touchdowns across 2020 and 2021, also getting playing time on special teams.

Fortunately for Buffalo, Ahmed returned to the field prior to halftime. He had three rushes for five yards before intermission, also adding a 12-yard catch.

Miami stormed back from a massive early hole to tie Buffalo 17-17, but Josh Allen subsequently led the Bills to a field goal. Buffalo leads the Dolphins 20-17 at halftime.