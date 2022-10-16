Skylar Thompson replaced by Teddy Bridgewater as Dolphins QB injury woes continue

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback woes continued on Sunday after Skylar Thompson exited their Week 6 clash vs. the Minnesota Vikings in the first half with a thumb injury. The quarterback carousel continued to make its rounds, as Teddy Bridgewater was called upon to replace Thompson, who is considered questionable to return, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.

You're not going to believe this but Skylar Thompson is going back to the locker room — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 16, 2022

Thompson could be seen heading to the locker room after injuring his thumb in the first half. Bridgewater led the offense out onto the field on the subsequent drive and remained in the game while Thompson was examined by team doctors.

The Dolphins announced that Thompson would be questionable to return, though the team may just opt to roll with the veteran Bridgewater for the remainder of the game.

Prior to exiting the game, Thompson had completed 8-of-13 pass attempts for 89 yards without throwing a touchdown or interception. He also rushed once for nine yards.

This is now the fourth time Bridgewater has been called upon for the Dolphins throughout just the first six weeks of the season. He took over for Tua Tagovailoa during the Week 4 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he completed 14-of-23 pass attempts for one touchdown, one interception, and 193 yards.

The Dolphins are hoping to have Tagovailoa back in action in Week 7 after his struggles with concussions caused quite the controversy around the league. Tagovailoa has not played since going down with the scary head injury in Week 4 against the Bengals, and the Dolphins have been forced to use a next-man-up strategy at the position while he’s been sidelined. Skylar Thompson got the start but his run in Week 6 didn’t last too long, as Teddy Bridgewater was quickly called upon to replace him.